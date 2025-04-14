DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Iconic Indian brand mascots remade by artist using AI; Video goes viral on Instagram

Iconic Indian brand mascots remade by artist using AI; Video goes viral on Instagram

Video showcases vibrant, imaginative scenes—such as Amul Girl enjoying cheesy pyramid, Parle-G girl perched atop tower of biscuits, and Air India’s Maharaja offering graceful smile
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 12:27 PM Apr 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AI technology has advanced significantly, now capable of handling a wide variety of tasks with impressive precision and speed. In a recent example, an Instagram user used AI to create hyper-realistic interpretations of some of India’s most iconic brand mascots. This creative project brought to life familiar faces like the Amul Girl, Air India's Maharaja, and the Parle-G biscuit child through the use of generative AI.

The video showcases vibrant, imaginative scenes—such as the Amul Girl enjoying a cheesy pyramid, the Parle-G girl perched atop a tower of biscuits, and Air India’s Maharaja offering a graceful smile. One scene even features the Nirma Girl joyfully dancing in her classic polka-dot outfit. The video highlights AI’s growing role in digital art, blending a sense of nostalgia with artistic innovation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

Advertisement

The caption says, “Reimagining Iconic Brand Mascots in Real Life. I thought of using AI to reimagine iconic mascots like the Amul Girl, the Maharaja of Air India, Bholu from Indian Railways, Gattu from Asian Paints, the Nirma Girl, Fido Dido from 7UP, and Chester Cheetah from Cheetos in a hyper-realistic world.

The results are pretty impressive, right?"

Advertisement

In the comments section, one user said, “Omg man! You are outstandingly creative! This is so cute and nostalgic ❤.” Another said, “Parle G girl so cute and all gattu , nirma so amazing ❤”

While the project has earned praise for its creativity and lifelike visuals, it also sparked debate around the ethics of reimagining beloved mascots—especially the Nirma Girl, who is said to have been modeled after the founder’s daughter. A user explained, "Great effort, but something about it bothers me personally. Some of these logos like Nirma, is the actual daughter of the founder. Somehow, I believe that using pictures with such personal stories could be a violation of privacy and ethically concerning. While you have used it creatively, there would exist people who would not. Not to discourage you, you did well! Would love it if you could come up with your interpretation of these logos and then perhaps a video."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper