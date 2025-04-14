Iconic Indian brand mascots remade by artist using AI; Video goes viral on Instagram

AI technology has advanced significantly, now capable of handling a wide variety of tasks with impressive precision and speed. In a recent example, an Instagram user used AI to create hyper-realistic interpretations of some of India’s most iconic brand mascots. This creative project brought to life familiar faces like the Amul Girl, Air India's Maharaja, and the Parle-G biscuit child through the use of generative AI.

The video showcases vibrant, imaginative scenes—such as the Amul Girl enjoying a cheesy pyramid, the Parle-G girl perched atop a tower of biscuits, and Air India’s Maharaja offering a graceful smile. One scene even features the Nirma Girl joyfully dancing in her classic polka-dot outfit. The video highlights AI’s growing role in digital art, blending a sense of nostalgia with artistic innovation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

Advertisement

The caption says, “Reimagining Iconic Brand Mascots in Real Life. I thought of using AI to reimagine iconic mascots like the Amul Girl, the Maharaja of Air India, Bholu from Indian Railways, Gattu from Asian Paints, the Nirma Girl, Fido Dido from 7UP, and Chester Cheetah from Cheetos in a hyper-realistic world.

The results are pretty impressive, right?"

Advertisement

In the comments section, one user said, “Omg man! You are outstandingly creative! This is so cute and nostalgic ❤.” Another said, “Parle G girl so cute and all gattu , nirma so amazing ❤”

While the project has earned praise for its creativity and lifelike visuals, it also sparked debate around the ethics of reimagining beloved mascots—especially the Nirma Girl, who is said to have been modeled after the founder’s daughter. A user explained, "Great effort, but something about it bothers me personally. Some of these logos like Nirma, is the actual daughter of the founder. Somehow, I believe that using pictures with such personal stories could be a violation of privacy and ethically concerning. While you have used it creatively, there would exist people who would not. Not to discourage you, you did well! Would love it if you could come up with your interpretation of these logos and then perhaps a video."