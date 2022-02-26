‘If I was your mother….’, American actress schooled for reciting an unpleasant poem on Putin

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 26

Ukraine is under attack and is being aggressively intruded by Russian army. People from around the world have started pouring in their prayers for residents in Ukraine. Amid the whole chaos, AnnaLynne McCord, an American actress, has become viral, as she attributes a poem to Russia President Vladimir Putin. The actress begins her poem as, “Dear President Vladimir Putin, I am sorry I was not your mother.”

As the video circulated, several people were left unimpressed and called it ‘an act done in bad taste’. Users, however condemned the act of Russia, but called it unfair to drag Putin’s mother into the scene.

A part of the poem reads:

“If I was your mother, you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight.

The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.

If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy, nothing would harm.

I can’t imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy, you must have seen and believed, and the formulation of thought quickly taught, showed that you lived in a cruel, unjust world.

Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you? Is this why you do not hide nor shy away from taking back the world?

Was it because so early in life all that strife wracked your little body with fear?”

Here is the video

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Commenting about the video, writer and actress Giulia Rozzi said: “If I was your mother I would’ve taught you not to blame women for the behavior of men.”

Many other users also criticised actress for her act.

"if I was your mother" meaning let's make this extremely severe situation about me? meaning let's be mysogynistic and blame his actions on his upbringing as if he's not fully aware of his decisions? I could talk at length on how horrendous this is but I'm so damn exhausted https://t.co/Y4QX4m3yhr — alex ☻︎ #ODDINARY x run2u (@freehugss____) February 24, 2022

Dear Actress? Anna something… if I was your mother I would have taught you some humility and to not be so completely effing tone deaf. https://t.co/ZT8EvfIn6F — Snorri (@skwunt) February 24, 2022

Most people affirmed that Putin’s parents died before he became President, hence it was unwise to malign them.

