A video showing a foreign tourist taking a dip in the Ganga near the iconic Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh has gone viral, starting a debate on social media over cultural sensitivity versus personal freedom.

In the clip, the woman is seen wearing a bikini and a garland of flowers as she stands by the holy river. She folds her hands in prayer, offers the garland into the water and then goes for a swim. While some viewers saw the act as harmless and respectful, others considered it inappropriate given the spiritual significance of the Ganga.

Support for the tourist

Many online users defended the tourist, arguing her intentions appeared respectful. One comment noted, "Her intentions didn’t seem wrong." Others pointed out perceived double standards, referencing how local men often bathe in minimal clothing. “If men can bathe in underwear, why is this different?” one user questioned.

Criticism over cultural insensitivity

On the other hand, several users condemned the act as culturally insensitive. Critics emphasized the sacredness of the Ganga, expressing concern that such behavior disrespects Indian religious traditions.

“If an Indian woman did this, there would be legal action. But no one says anything to foreigners,” one comment read.

A few users also took a humorous approach, mocking the outrage by suggesting that “only uncles in Lux Cozi underwear seem to have a problem.”

This incident has reignited the discussion about the need for cultural awareness among tourists visiting religious or spiritual sites in India. Rishikesh, a globally recognised destination for spiritual seekers and yoga practitioners, attracts thousands of international visitors each year.

However, locals emphasise that such places require a level of respect for customs and religious sentiments.