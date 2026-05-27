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Home / Trending / 'If you say 'ya' again, we'll close your file': Judge loses cool at Gen Z lawyer

'If you say 'ya' again, we'll close your file': Judge loses cool at Gen Z lawyer

The judge, who was dressed in traditional black robes, appears frustrated as he questions the lawyer's repeated use of informal language

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:18 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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An 8-second courtroom video has gone viral after a judge appeared increasingly annoyed by a young lawyer repeatedly using "Yeah" during a hearing. Shared widely on X by @KaranPa522, the clip has sparked debate over courtroom professionalism and generational communication gaps.

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The clip was captioned “Hilarious: Judge Gets Angry at Gen Z Lawyer, Kept Saying ‘Yeah’."

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In the video, the judge, who was dressed in traditional black robes, appears frustrated as he questions the lawyer’s repeated use of informal language inside the courtroom.

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The judge can be heard saying, “Where have you come from? From Indore. You have come from Indore. Do you keep saying ya ya there? Ya ya ya ya."

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He further added, “Half in Hindi, half in English. He also said ya ya ya ya. If you say ya again, we will close your file and return it to you. You are not sitting in a cafe or on a coffee table here. Yes, close ya there. Now you do one thing, come next week."

One user commented, “gotchaa!! your honour," while another questioned traditional legal custom by writing, “And the courts should stop the practice of calling judge MY LORD, this isn’t colonial India anymore."

A third user defended the judge’s reaction, commenting, “In court, especially when speaking before a judge, you should avoid using informal words like ‘Yeah." Courts expect formal, respectful language. Saying “Yeah" can come across as casual, dismissive, or even disrespectful."

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