Looking for a lost earbud in a 'sea of stones' is like finding a needle in a haystack — a search mission with almost no chance of success. However, this man would beg to differ.

When he ran out of patience after 10 frustrated minutes of searching, he decided to ChatGPT for help — and the AI chatbot did not disappoint!

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The unusual rescue began on a Friday evening when the man was leaving a park with his son who he was sprinting after. During the chase, one of his earbuds fell out of his pocket and got lost in the gravel.

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“I spent a solid 10 minutes searching, knowing there’s basically no way I’m going to find a tiny white earbud in a sea of white gravel, especially with the sun setting,” he recounted in a post shared on Reddit.

After failing to locate the device, he decided to try a different approach. Having used ChatGPT for “a lot of stuff”, he suddenly realised that the chatbot might be able to spot what his eyes had missed.

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He photographed the area and uploaded the images to ChatGPT, asking it to locate the missing earbud. According to his account, the chatbot asked him to share more closely cropped pictures so it could examine the ground in greater detail.

In less than a minute of receiving the closer shots, ChatGPT reportedly identified the earbud and returned an image marking its location.

Sharing his amazement on Reddit, the man wrote, “It didn’t even take five minutes, and I’ll be damned, it actually found it.”

The account caught the attention of users on Reddit and X, prompting discussions about how AI-powered image recognition could help solve everyday problems.