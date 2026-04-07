‘Imagine uncle in his prime’: Netizens in awe of Bengali man’s rendition of ‘Phir Se’ from Dhurandhar 2

A heartfelt musical performance by Rabindra Nath Biswas on Instagram is winning hearts across social media, in his rendition of ‘Phir Se’, originally sung by Arijit Singh in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

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In a recently shared reel, the Bengali artiste is seen singing along with the track, accompanied by its original music. His voice captures the depth and emotion of the song so convincingly that listeners could easily mistake it for the original.

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In Dhurandhar 2, the song plays during a pivotal moment when Jaskirat Singh Rangi, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, returns to India and quietly observes his family living without him.

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Biswas’s version has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over one million views so far on Instagram.

One user, @gautamikawale, commented, “Jaw dropped.” A second comment read, “Imagine uncle in his prime,” while a third user commented, “Without any equipment you sang to this level, hats off sir.”

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