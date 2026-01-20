Imran Khan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s family in Mansa, meets younger brother ‘Chhota Sidhu’
The Dutch-Pakistani singer pays tribute to the late Punjabi star; photo with ‘Chhota Sidhu’ goes viral on social media
Singer and rapper Imran Khan, known for hits like ‘Amplifier’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ and ‘Chingum Chabake’, visited the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s native village, Musa, in Mansa district, Punjab.
In a photo that has since gone viral on social media, Khan is seen holding Moosewala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - named by his parents after the singer, at their home.
View this post on Instagram
The visit comes after the birth of ‘Chhota Sidhu’, when several personalities, including Gurdas Maan, Gill Raunta, Jaswinder Brar, and Hobby Dhaliwal, had previously visited the family to offer support.
Born to Pakistani immigrants, Imran Khan has been widely respected for standing by Moosewala’s family and paying a heartfelt tribute.
Social media users praised the visit, with one commenting, “The Eyes Chico, They Never Lie,” highlighting the warmth in the photo.
Another added: “music knows no boundaries.” Many users are also comparing Chhota Sidhu’s looks with the late singer, saying’ “Sidhu is back.” While others are commenting a phrase that Moose Wala used quite often in his songs “Dil da ni mada, tera Sidhu Moosewala.”
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now