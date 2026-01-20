DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Imran Khan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s family in Mansa, meets younger brother ‘Chhota Sidhu’

Imran Khan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s family in Mansa, meets younger brother ‘Chhota Sidhu’

The Dutch-Pakistani singer pays tribute to the late Punjabi star; photo with ‘Chhota Sidhu’ goes viral on social media

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:05 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Imran Khan with Sidhu Moosewala's family. Image via Instagram/@imrankhanworld
Advertisement

Singer and rapper Imran Khan, known for hits like ‘Amplifier’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ and ‘Chingum Chabake’, visited the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s native village, Musa, in Mansa district, Punjab.

Advertisement

In a photo that has since gone viral on social media, Khan is seen holding Moosewala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - named by his parents after the singer, at their home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visit comes after the birth of ‘Chhota Sidhu’, when several personalities, including Gurdas Maan, Gill Raunta, Jaswinder Brar, and Hobby Dhaliwal, had previously visited the family to offer support.

Born to Pakistani immigrants, Imran Khan has been widely respected for standing by Moosewala’s family and paying a heartfelt tribute.

Advertisement

Social media users praised the visit, with one commenting, “The Eyes Chico, They Never Lie,” highlighting the warmth in the photo.

Another added: “music knows no boundaries.” Many users are also comparing Chhota Sidhu’s looks with the late singer, saying’ “Sidhu is back.” While others are commenting a phrase that Moose Wala used quite often in his songs “Dil da ni mada, tera Sidhu Moosewala.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts