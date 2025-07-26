In deep waters: Faulty Google Maps directions lead Mumbai woman to drive into ditch

In a bizarre accident, a woman drove her vehicle into a water-filled ditch due to a Google Maps error on Friday morning.

She was driving from Belapur to Ulwe when the app showed her a route that took her below the Bay bridge in Belapur while she was supposed to get on it. Following this, the map led her to Dhruvatara Jetty, where she drove her car into the water.

Marine security officers started a rescue effort once they saw her in the water. They pulled her out without any injuries in a few minutes. They also retrieved her car.

A video shows officials lifting the white car out of the waterlogged ditch using a crane.