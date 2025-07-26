DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / In deep waters: Faulty Google Maps directions lead Mumbai woman to drive into ditch

In deep waters: Faulty Google Maps directions lead Mumbai woman to drive into ditch

Marine security officers pulled her out without any injuries
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Screen grabs via x.com/Rajmajiofficial
Advertisement

In a bizarre accident, a woman drove her vehicle into a water-filled ditch due to a Google Maps error on Friday morning.

Advertisement

She was driving from Belapur to Ulwe when the app showed her a route that took her below the Bay bridge in Belapur while she was supposed to get on it. Following this, the map led her to Dhruvatara Jetty, where she drove her car into the water.

Marine security officers started a rescue effort once they saw her in the water. They pulled her out without any injuries in a few minutes. They also retrieved her car.

Advertisement

A video shows officials lifting the white car out of the waterlogged ditch using a crane.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts