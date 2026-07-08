In viral video, Chinese girls recreate mock Attari-Wagah Beating Retreat ceremony, draw backlash

A video of two Chinese girls recreating the Attari-Wagah border ceremony in a mocking manner has gone viral on social media, triggering debate over the portrayal and perception of the iconic daily border ritual.

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The video shows the duo imitating the energetic marching, dramatic gestures and aggressive expressions associated with the Beating Retreat ceremony conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers at the India-Pakistan border.

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The recreation has sparked mixed reactions online, with several Indian social media users criticising the imitation and defending the ceremony as a symbol of national pride, military tradition and patriotism. At the same time, the incident has renewed discussions on how the highly theatrical nature of the event is viewed by audiences unfamiliar with its historical and cultural significance.

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The Attari-Wagah ceremony, held every evening near Amritsar and Lahore, features synchronized drills, flag-lowering rituals and spirited displays of military discipline by both sides. While it remains a major attraction for visitors, its dramatic style has often led to debate over whether it reflects cultural pride or appears excessive to global audiences.

The viral recreation has once again brought attention to the way India’s border traditions are represented and interpreted internationally.