In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Austrian for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

Chandigarh, December 2

The Pakistan cricket team on Friday arrived in Australia for a three-match Test series beginning on December 14.

Shan Masood will lead the team as he took over as Pakistan Test captain from Babar Azam.

The first Test takes place in Perth from December 14, followed by the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne from December 26, and the series closes with the third Test in Sydney from January 3.

As the Pakistan team arrived Down Under, a video of players seen loading their kit bags and luggage inside a truck has gone viral, drawing both criticism and amusement on social media.

One wrote: Bhai koi official staff nahi hai kya jo lauggage truck mein load kare !! It's pathetic !! From Australia or Pakistan cricket board !! Is that way of welcoming ???". Another said: "Pooor from Host nation for inter national event Above all its theur duty to provide basic facility Even hotels/ accommodation provide such service of loading unloading"

In a statement released on Friday, PCB stated, “The three (Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt) have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.”

“When not engaged in selection duties, the consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps,” it added.

