In viral video, Russia's Putin is ‘surprised’ by Modi; praises Indian PM saying ‘can’t imagine him get intimidated, threatened….’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 8

Russian president Vladimir Putin, in a viral video, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tough stance on protecting the national interests of the Indian people.

🇷🇺 राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने की 🇮🇳 प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- उनकी नीति भारत और रूस के प्रगाढ़ संबंधों की गारंटी



राष्ट्रपति पुतिन ने कहा- ''रूस और भारत के संबंध लगातार सभी दिशाओं में विकसित हो रहे हैं और इसकी मुख्य गारंटी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की नीति है। मैं… pic.twitter.com/b7lwMuMWZD — RT Hindi (@RT_hindi_) December 7, 2023

The 45-second clip of Putin on X--with an Artificial Intelligence-generated voice translating his words into Hindi, has the Russian leader saying how PM Modi’s "tough" decision-making has intrigued users on social media.

"To be honest, sometimes I am surprised by his tough stance on protecting the national interests of the Indian people," he said.

Putin also spoke about Russia and India ties.

“Relations between Russia and India are continuously developing in all directions and the main guarantee of this is the policy of Prime Minister Modi. I cannot imagine that Modi can be intimidated, threatened or forced to take any action or decision against the national interest of India and the Indian people. I know there is such pressure on them. Well, we never even talked to him about this. I am just observing what is happening from outside. And to be honest, sometimes I am surprised by his tough stance on protecting the national interests of the Indian people.”

