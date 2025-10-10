'India, Afghanistan are brothers': Taliban guards' welcome Indian tourist, invite him for tea

A heartwarming video from Afghanistan has gone viral, showcasing the warmth and respect with which Taliban security personnel greeted an Indian tourist. The clip, captured on the tourist's helmet-mounted camera, shows him being stopped at a routine checkpoint, only to be let go with a smile and a wave after revealing his Indian identity.

The video was shared by @Fazal Afghan on X (formerly Twitter).

The guards' attitude transforms instantly, with one of them saying, "India and Afghanistan are brothers. No problem, no passport, no checking." The tourist is then invited for tea before being allowed to continue his journey.

An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban at a checkpoint for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, & let him go without even checking his documents. This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends. 🇦🇫❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YsKFVVEVP5 — Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) October 7, 2025

The post accompanying the video aptly captures the essence of the encounter: "This is how Afghanistan treats its true friends."

The video has sparked thousands of reactions online, with many users describing it as a testament to the cultural and historical ties between India and Afghanistan. One user commented, "That's such a touching moment. Even in the most unexpected places, respect and friendship shine through." Another user reminisced about the famous story "Kabuliwala" by Rabindranath Tagore, writing, "Yarana bahut purana hai" ("This friendship is very old").

A user shared, "I've been to Kabul thrice, and I can say this is true. The security in Afghanistan respects Indians. Afghan people also treat Indians warmly — they invite you into their homes and feel honoured if you share a meal with them."