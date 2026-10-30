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Home / Trending / India calls Lahore kids' 'little Nusrats' after qawwali performance on Punjabi song 'Alfaaz' goes viral

India calls Lahore kids' 'little Nusrats' after qawwali performance on Punjabi song 'Alfaaz' goes viral

The video has reportedly crossed 49.2 million views

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The young performers have even earned the nickname ‘little Nusrats’ after an Indian user compared their singing with that of legendary Qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Credit: williamgamborg via Instagram
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It is rightly said that music can bring together anyone and everyone.

A group of young Qawwali singers from Lahore is winning hearts across the India-Pakistan border, with their soulful rendition of a Punjabi song taking social media by storm. The children are being hailed as the ‘little Nusrats.’

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The now-viral clip features the children performing the Punjabi song ‘Alfaaz’ at Lahore’s Sur Taal Music Academy. They are accompanied by Norwegian singer and dancer William Gamborg, who appears thoroughly immersed in the performance.

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The video has reportedly crossed 49.2 million views.

The children have even earned the nickname ‘little Nusrats’ after an Indian social media user compared their singing with that of the legendary Qawwali maestro. The viewers couldn't help but praise their voices, confidence and command over the traditional musical style.

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According to the academy's founder, the institution has been teaching music to children for nearly a decade and has more than 100 students.

Who is William Gamborg?

For those unfamiliar with him, William Gamborg is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and dancer associated with pop, R&B and dance music. He gained recognition after appearing on Norway's talent show Norske Talenter in 2014 and subsequently pursued a career in music.

He released his debut single, ‘Sørenga’, in 2021. He is also a member of the Norwegian hip-hop group Quickstyle.

The video was shared by the Instagram page @surtaalmusicacademyofficial.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "I wish I could join you all the way from India and be a part of such a talented group of kids." Another reacted: "This lives in my head rent free."

A third commented, "Obsessed ! I can’t stop watching this reel." Another said, "The kids just nailed it. Wow."

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