Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slams India after its embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar ripped the Indian cricket team apart after it crashed out of Men's T20 World Cup with an humiliating 10-wicket loss to England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Embarrassing loss for India. Bowling badly exposed. No meet up in Melbourne unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/HG6ubq1Oi4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

Akhtar posted a video on social media where he criticised the Indian team over the embarrassing defeat.

Akhtar said that Pakistan were looking forward to face India in the final clash, but that was not possible anymore.

He wrote: “Embarrassing loss for India. Bowling badly exposed. No meet up in Melbourne unfortunately.”

He said: "It was a bad day for India and their heads went down after they lost the toss. When England batted their first five overs, Indians had given up that moment only. India should have at least given a fight, bowlers should have done better. Shown some aggression."

Disappointed Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony said: "It's pretty disappointing how we turned up today. I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we didn't turn up today."