Kanwar Yatra is known to produce viral moments time and again. And this time, it's two devotees riding a motorcycle transformed into a replica of 'Nandi' — the sacred bull and vehicle of Lord Shiva.

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A video of the creatively modified bike has been widely circulated on X.

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The vehicle appeared to have undergone extensive modifications to resemble Nandi. It was covered with white furry material, while a handcrafted Nandi face was mounted above the motorcycle’s headlight.

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The unusual creation soon became an online sensation after a video of it was shared on X with the caption, “India is not for beginners,” sparking amusement and admiration among viewers.