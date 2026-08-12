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Home / Trending / 'India is not for beginners': Watch as Kanwar Yatra's 'Nandi bike' goes viral

'India is not for beginners': Watch as Kanwar Yatra's 'Nandi bike' goes viral

The striking makeover turned an ordinary motorcycle into a moving tribute to Lord Shiva's revered 'vahana'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:07 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Kanwar Yatra is known to produce viral moments time and again. And this time, it's two devotees riding a motorcycle transformed into a replica of 'Nandi' — the sacred bull and vehicle of Lord Shiva.

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A video of the creatively modified bike has been widely circulated on X.

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The vehicle appeared to have undergone extensive modifications to resemble Nandi. It was covered with white furry material, while a handcrafted Nandi face was mounted above the motorcycle’s headlight.

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The unusual creation soon became an online sensation after a video of it was shared on X with the caption, “India is not for beginners,” sparking amusement and admiration among viewers.

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