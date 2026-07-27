Ever seen your neighbour asking you and the entire lane for ‘consent’ before starting any kind of renovation at his own residence? Wait, what?

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Yes, you read that right.

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Turns out, such an incident has left an Indian woman living in South Korea stunned (and more so impressed) after she received a ‘consent form’ from a neighbour over an apartment renovation that the neighbour wanted to begin.

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A video shows the woman arriving home only to find the form — along with a pen — taped on her front door. As you continue watching the video, she shows the same was done for a few other neighbours as well.

In no time netizens began to react with some saying it is "highly unlikely to happen in India.”

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The Instagram post was captioned: “Korea truly goes the extra mile! I was so impressed to see how they ask for consent before starting construction, keeping everyone informed about possible disruptions. But what really amazed me? They even attach a pen with the notice so you can sign right away! Such a small detail, yet so thoughtful and efficient.”

The posts were shared on Instagram by the handle ‘travelandeatwith_passion’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himani n Shubham (@travelandeatwith_passion)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “India mein sabse pehle pen hi gayab hoga (In India, the pen would have been the first thing to get stolen).”

“Hamare yahan to bank me bhi pen bandh ke rakhte hai (In India, we don’t even have pens at banks),” another reacted. A third commented, “It's amazing such a great rule, wow! I wish India me aisa hota (I wish India was also like this).” “The people there are very well-intentioned,” said another.

“It’s one of the best places to live with great comfort,” added another.