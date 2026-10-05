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Home / Trending / Indian Army officer’s wife requests photo with Pakistani Ranger at Wagah, who politely poses and salutes the officer

Indian Army officer’s wife requests photo with Pakistani Ranger at Wagah, who politely poses and salutes the officer

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:27 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The brief interaction at the Attari-Wagah border is winning hearts online after a Pakistani Rangers soldier politely agreed to pose for a photograph with the wife of an Indian Army officer. grabs from viral video
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Sometimes, a soldier's conduct goes beyond the job itself.

And sometimes, a simple photograph and a salute can say more than words.

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A viral video captured a brief but powerful moment of courtesy between an Indian Army officer and a Pakistani Rangers soldier at the Attari-Wagah border

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The brief interaction at the Attari-Wagah border is winning hearts online after a Pakistani Rangers soldier politely agreed to pose for a photograph with the wife of an Indian Army officer.

The video, shared on social media by Wagah Border Video, captures a moment that goes beyond the usual military ceremony and rivalry associated with the India-Pakistan border.

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During a visit to the border, the woman approached the Pakistani Rangers soldier and asked for a photograph. The soldier readily agreed and posed with her, maintaining the same courtesy and discipline expected of a uniformed professional.

What happened moments later caught further attention.

After the photograph was taken, the Rangers soldier turned around, noticed a senior Indian military officer and offered a crisp military salute. The Indian officer immediately returned the salute, reflecting the professional respect shared between soldiers despite the two countries being on opposite sides of a politically sensitive border.

The video has since drawn reactions from viewers who described the exchange as a reminder that military service and personal humanity can exist side by side.

One viewer wrote, “He is a professional soldier. He salutes rank.”

Another commented, “India-Pakistan doesn't matter, respect for everyone.”

“Army discipline and professionalism. Respect for senior officers regardless of nationality,” another user said.

The moment has also prompted a broader conversation about soldiers and the reasons they serve.

As one often-quoted military sentiment puts it, soldiers do not go to war simply because they hate the enemy; they fight because they love and want to protect what they stand for.

That distinction was visible in this brief exchange at Wagah.

Uniforms may represent different countries, and soldiers may stand on opposite sides of a border, but moments such as this show that professional duty does not necessarily erase courtesy, dignity or humanity.

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