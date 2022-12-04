Indian Army, US Army organise spontaneous rock concert as their joint military drill culminates in Uttarakhand’s Auli

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

A video of personnel of Indian Army and US Army spending some light-hearted moments amid their joint military drill near LAC is getting viral on social media. The duo Army organised a spontaneous rock concert in Himalayas during the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas in Uttarakhand’s Auli.

Soldiers were seen playing guitar and beating drum while few among them record the moment as their square-bashing culminates.

#WATCH | Indian Army and US Army's spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with senior American officer on lead guitar during the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas held recently in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/3wzmlTDdX3 — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) December 4, 2022

US Army and Indian Army have successfully concluded the 18th edition of joint military drill.

The military exercise is conducted annually between India and the US with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations.

#Indian Army #Uttarakhand