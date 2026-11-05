Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Indian boxer slaps Pakistani rival during fiery Dubai face-off; video goes viral

Indian boxer slaps Pakistani rival during fiery Dubai face-off; video goes viral

The incident took place ahead of their clash scheduled for Friday, November 6, at Nikki Beach in Dubai

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:15 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs
Advertisement

A video of Indian influencer-boxer Manish Sharma, popularly known as “Half Engineer”, slapping his Pakistani opponent Rahim Pardesi during a face-off in Dubai has gone viral on social media.

The tense moment unfolded during the Fury by the Sea MUKA Boxing promotional event, where Sharma and Pardesi came face-to-face ahead of their much-awaited bout.

Advertisement

According to reports, tensions had been simmering between the two fighters during the pre-fight press conference, with trash talk and on-stage antics adding to the heated atmosphere. The situation escalated during the face-off when Sharma slapped Pardesi, prompting security personnel to step in and separate the two.

Advertisement

The incident took place ahead of their clash scheduled for Friday, November 6, at Nikki Beach in Dubai. What was meant to be a routine promotional face-off quickly turned into a dramatic spectacle as the rivalry between the two spilled over in front of the audience.

Advertisement

Manish Sharma is a social media influencer who has made his way into boxing, while Rahim Pardesi is a Pakistani social media personality and boxer.

With the confrontation turning physical even before the opening bell, attention has now shifted to November 6, when the two are set to settle their differences inside the ring.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts