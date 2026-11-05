Indian boxer slaps Pakistani rival during fiery Dubai face-off; video goes viral

A video of Indian influencer-boxer Manish Sharma, popularly known as “Half Engineer”, slapping his Pakistani opponent Rahim Pardesi during a face-off in Dubai has gone viral on social media.

The tense moment unfolded during the Fury by the Sea MUKA Boxing promotional event, where Sharma and Pardesi came face-to-face ahead of their much-awaited bout.

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According to reports, tensions had been simmering between the two fighters during the pre-fight press conference, with trash talk and on-stage antics adding to the heated atmosphere. The situation escalated during the face-off when Sharma slapped Pardesi, prompting security personnel to step in and separate the two.

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The incident took place ahead of their clash scheduled for Friday, November 6, at Nikki Beach in Dubai. What was meant to be a routine promotional face-off quickly turned into a dramatic spectacle as the rivalry between the two spilled over in front of the audience.

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Manish Sharma is a social media influencer who has made his way into boxing, while Rahim Pardesi is a Pakistani social media personality and boxer.

With the confrontation turning physical even before the opening bell, attention has now shifted to November 6, when the two are set to settle their differences inside the ring.