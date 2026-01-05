A 52-year-old Indian tourist was hospitalised following a violent confrontation on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street late last month, Thai media report.

According to local outlets, rescue workers were called after bystanders reported the injured man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Video clips circulating on social media show being attacked by a group of individuals.

Initial reports suggest the dispute began over payment for sex services, though details vary and the exact sequence of events remains under investigation. Witnesses indicate the argument escalated quickly when more people became involved.

Thai police have stated they would question the tourist once he recovers and are investigating claims regarding unpaid fees or other provocations. No arrests or formal charges have been announced so far.

The incident has sparked online discussion about tourist safety in nightlife areas and payment disputes involving sex-work services in Pattaya.

Observers caution that video footage alone does not determine guilt or innocence, and authorities are continuing to collect evidence.

Further details are expected as police complete their inquiry.