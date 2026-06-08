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Home / Trending / Indian man in New York explains why Rs 1 crore salary in US feels ‘small’

Indian man in New York explains why Rs 1 crore salary in US feels ‘small’

The post has triggered debate online, with users divided over whether higher foreign salaries necessarily translate into better financial well-being

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:07 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The professional said that a Rs 25 LPA salary in India can often offer a comparatively better quality of life. Video grab/Instagram/@yash.pleasee
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An Indian man living in the US has sparked discussion on social media after saying that a Rs 1 crore annual salary in New York City is not actually as big as a Rs 25-30 lakh per annum package in India.

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He highlighted that the cost of living in cities such as New York City, along with higher expenses on housing, healthcare, taxes and daily essentials, reduces overall savings and financial comfort.

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In contrast, the professional said that a Rs 25 LPA salary in India can often offer a comparatively better quality of life, depending on location and lifestyle, due to lower living costs and stronger purchasing power in several urban centres.

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The post has triggered debate online, with users divided over whether higher foreign salaries necessarily translate into better financial well-being, or whether packages in India can, in some cases, provide greater real-world value.

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“Rent in Mumbai>>> Rent in USA,” a user wrote. Another user said, “40% tax, 100% high quality services by the government. India 30% income tax, 18% GST, 0% quality government services.” A third user wrote, “India mein tax kitne per cent log dete hai 5% se kaam fir chilate sahulatein usa jese chahiye.”

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