DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Indian man lends helping hand: Offers food, water to homeless American couple

Indian man lends helping hand: Offers food, water to homeless American couple

The couple, who seemed to be struggling, were overjoyed by Noah's gesture, with one of them saying 'God bless you' in gratitude

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:03 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
flexnoahh/Instagram
Advertisement

An Indian man's simple yet profound act of kindness has warmed hearts worldwide. Noah, an Instagram content creator, shared a video of himself approaching a homeless American couple on New Year's Day, offering them water and food. The couple, who seemed to be struggling, were overjoyed by Noah's gesture, with one of them saying "God bless you" in gratitude.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Noah (@flexnoahh)

Advertisement

Noah's video, which has gone viral, shows him handing the couple bottles of water and asking if they need anything else. The man humbly requests something cheap, like McDonald's, which Noah promptly fulfills. The emotional moment is captured as the couple thanks Noah, with viewers praising his selfless act.

Advertisement

One user commented, "Kindness doesn't take that much effort," and another added, "You never know what some people have gone through".

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts