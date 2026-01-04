Indian man lends helping hand: Offers food, water to homeless American couple

An Indian man's simple yet profound act of kindness has warmed hearts worldwide. Noah, an Instagram content creator, shared a video of himself approaching a homeless American couple on New Year's Day, offering them water and food. The couple, who seemed to be struggling, were overjoyed by Noah's gesture, with one of them saying "God bless you" in gratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah (@flexnoahh)

Noah's video, which has gone viral, shows him handing the couple bottles of water and asking if they need anything else. The man humbly requests something cheap, like McDonald's, which Noah promptly fulfills. The emotional moment is captured as the couple thanks Noah, with viewers praising his selfless act.

One user commented, "Kindness doesn't take that much effort," and another added, "You never know what some people have gone through".