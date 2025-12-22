An Indian man living in Japan has posted a jaw‑dropping video of Mount Fuji towering on the horizon from a distance of almost 200 kilometres. The clip, shared by user Azeem Mansoori, was captioned “Japan’s air is so clean” and quickly racked up more than 12,000 views.

In the footage, Mansoori pans the camera to reveal the iconic snow‑capped peak shimmering in standing‑still air, a stark contrast to the smog‑choked skies of Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has spiked to hazardous levels in recent weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azeem Mansoori (@azeemmansoori1412)

The video sparked a flurry of reactions. Many users drew a direct comparison between Japan’s pristine atmosphere and India’s pollution crisis, with one commenter writing, “Here in Delhi you can’t even see ten metres ahead,” while another added, “But despite everything, Delhi’s vibe is different.” A few turned the contrast into humour, joking about shipping Japan’s air to Delhi, and many simply marvelled at the clarity: “Bhai aisa aasman dekhe hue to jamana ho gya.”

Mount Fuji is a magnet for tourists, with popular viewpoints such as Hakone, Lake Kawaguchiko and the Fuji Five‑Lake region offering close‑up vistas.

The video has also reignited the conversation about India’s own battle with air pollution, especially in the capital where winter fog mixes with vehicular and industrial emissions to create dangerous smog. Environmental groups point out that achieving “Fuji‑clear” skies in Delhi would require coordinated action on vehicle emissions, industrial controls, crop‑residue burning and green‑space preservation.