Home / Trending / Indian man shows Japan's Mount Fuji visible from 200 km; leaves Delhiites dreaming of pure air

Mount Fuji is a magnet for tourists, with popular viewpoints such as Hakone, Lake Kawaguchiko and the Fuji Five‑Lake region offering close‑up vistas

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
azeemmansoori1412/Instagram
An Indian man living in Japan has posted a jaw‑dropping video of Mount Fuji towering on the horizon from a distance of almost 200 kilometres. The clip, shared by user Azeem Mansoori, was captioned “Japan’s air is so clean” and quickly racked up more than 12,000 views.

In the footage, Mansoori pans the camera to reveal the iconic snow‑capped peak shimmering in standing‑still air, a stark contrast to the smog‑choked skies of Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has spiked to hazardous levels in recent weeks.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions. Many users drew a direct comparison between Japan’s pristine atmosphere and India’s pollution crisis, with one commenter writing, “Here in Delhi you can’t even see ten metres ahead,” while another added, “But despite everything, Delhi’s vibe is different.” A few turned the contrast into humour, joking about shipping Japan’s air to Delhi, and many simply marvelled at the clarity: “Bhai aisa aasman dekhe hue to jamana ho gya.”

Mount Fuji is a magnet for tourists, with popular viewpoints such as Hakone, Lake Kawaguchiko and the Fuji Five‑Lake region offering close‑up vistas.

The video has also reignited the conversation about India’s own battle with air pollution, especially in the capital where winter fog mixes with vehicular and industrial emissions to create dangerous smog. Environmental groups point out that achieving “Fuji‑clear” skies in Delhi would require coordinated action on vehicle emissions, industrial controls, crop‑residue burning and green‑space preservation.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

