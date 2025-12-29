DT
PT
Home / Trending / Indian-origin billionaire Jayshree Ullal outshines tech giants like Nadella, Pichai

Indian-origin billionaire Jayshree Ullal outshines tech giants like Nadella, Pichai

She has made history by becoming world's richest woman entrepreneur, topping the Hurun Rich List 2025 with a net worth of USD 5.7 billion

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:31 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Jayshree Ullal. Photo: X
Jayshree Ullal, the president and CEO of Arista Networks, has made history by becoming the world’s richest Indian-origin woman entrepreneur, topping the Hurun Rich List 2025 with a staggering net worth of USD 5.7 billion. This impressive feat surpasses tech giants like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, with Ullal’s wealth being more than five times that of Pichai’s USD 1.1 billion.

Ullal’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born in London and raised in New Delhi, she pursued her passion for engineering, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from San Francisco State University and a Master’s in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University. Her impressive career spans over three decades, with stints at AMD, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Cisco Systems, before joining Arista Networks in 2008.

Under Ullal’s leadership, Arista Networks has transformed into a cloud networking powerhouse, competing with industry giants. The company’s revenue soared to USD 7 billion in 2024, a 20 per cent increase from the previous year.

Ullal’s achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” award in 2015, Barron’s “World’s Best CEOs” list in 2018, and Fortune’s “Top 20 Business Persons” worldwide in 2019. She also received an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering in 2025.

Ullal’s remarkable success sets a powerful example for women entrepreneurs, especially in male-dominated fields like networking and hardware technology.

