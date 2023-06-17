Indian-origin man flaunts 'NMODI' car number plate ahead of PM's US visit

Maryland, June 17

A Prime Minister Modi fan in Maryland, USA, who flaunts an 'NMODI' car number plate, said the PM was an inspiration to him, and he was eagerly waiting to welcome him to the US.

"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," said Raghavendra.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US, the Indian Tricolour was seen outside the White House, in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

An Indian national residing in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, "It's really an honour and pride to see the tricolour. I go across the United States for my work purpose carrying a tricolour." PM Modi is all set for his first state visit to the US next week. From June 20-24. PM Modi will address the Joint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora.

On the South Lawn of the White House, practice for the ceremonial welcome of PM Modi is underway. Children were seen practising for the Indian PM's welcome ceremony.

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.