Indian parents send 20 kg parcel of 'love and aamras' for daughter in Canada
'I could imagine my parents visiting different stores, carefully selecting each item and handpicking the best mangoes,' said Himani
A 20 kg parcel sent by parents from India their daughter in Canada has gone viral on social media after she describes it as a package “filled with love.”
The video, posted on Instagram by Himani Mistry, captures her unboxing the large carton packed with food, gifts and personal items. Among the contents were containers of aamras, theplas and other homemade treats, along with clothes, accessories and gifts for both her and her husband.
The text overlay on the video read, “When your daddy and mumma send 20 kg of love and aamras.”
In the caption, Himani said that Indians living abroad would instantly relate to the joy of receiving such a parcel. She wrote that her parents had sent much more than gifts — they had packed their warmth, affection and a small piece of home.
Himani said she could imagine her parents visiting different stores, carefully selecting each item and handpicking the best mangoes so she could continue enjoying the flavours of home. She added that every item carried a piece of their hearts.
Ending on an emotional note, Himani wrote that parents never stop caring for their children, regardless of age or distance.
A user wrote, “This feeling is so different and precious.”
View this post on Instagram