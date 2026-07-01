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Home / Trending / Indian state rankings: German vlogger crowns Punjab 'best religious place', says Varanasi 'most intense'

Indian state rankings: German vlogger crowns Punjab 'best religious place', says Varanasi 'most intense'

From Meghalaya offering 'best adventures' to Rajasthan's cuisine, Betzmann highlighted places that left biggest impression on him

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Meet Christian Betzmann, a German travel vlogger, who has gone viral after sharing his ‘brutally honest’ rankings of Indian states based on his travels.

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From Kerala's hospitality to Rajasthan's cuisine, Betzmann — in an Instagram post — highlighted the places that left the biggest impression on him. The travel creator shared pictures from different parts of India, assigning each state a category based on his personal experience.

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According to Betzmann, Punjab was the "best religious place" and had the "best hospitality",  Meghalaya offered the "best adventures," Kerala had the "best people," Goa had the "best community" and Rajasthan served the "best food."

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"After traveling to over 20 states in India, here is my honest rating! There are sooo many places I could mention all over again, though," he wrote in the caption of the video.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Bro knows India better than most of the Indians. Bro deserves an Aadhaar Card." Another commented, "Delhi is not the most polluted; many cities of the world are even more polluted than Delhi. Delhi faces severe pollution problems in winter seasons only."

A third user wrote, "You should visit temples in South India- Halebidu, Belur, Tanjore, to name a few...they will blow your mind...." A fourth added, "Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha too! You will get some more aspects to admire India too."

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