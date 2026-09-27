A 78-year-old woman in Brampton, Canada, was allegedly robbed of gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 19.16 lakh while on her routine evening walk, leaving her traumatised. Police are investigating the incident.

The theft occurred shortly before 6 pm on July 28 on a residential street near Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West.

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According to her son, Raghavendra Kumar, the elderly woman, who doesn't speak English very well, mistook the suspect to be a neighbour when she approached her.

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Surveillance footage reportedly shows a white SUV pulling up near the woman before a female suspect stepped out and approached her. Kumar alleged that the woman gained his mother’s trust by touching her feet and embracing her.

During the brief interaction, the suspect allegedly placed a fake necklace around the victim’s neck while removing her genuine gold chain. Her gold bangles were also allegedly stolen before the suspects fled in the SUV.

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The entire incident unfolded within seconds.

#EXCLUSIVE: Video shared with CTV News captures a reported distraction theft involving a 78-year-old #Brampton woman who lost $20K in jewelry. Her son says the incident left her "shivering" and unable to walk. Full story: https://t.co/RksRPerdFH pic.twitter.com/1SZadkh0pV — Jermaine Wilson | CP24/CTV News (@Jerrmainewilson) September 26, 2026

Kumar said the stolen items carried immense sentimental value, as they had been gifted to his mother by her late husband at the time of their marriage in 1971.

He added that his father, a goldsmith, had handcrafted the jewellery himself.

Kumar went on to share that his mother was 'shivering' after realising what had happened, and was unable to speak for nearly 30 minutes.

After gathering CCTV footage from nearby homes, Kumar submitted the recordings to Peel Regional Police to assist with the investigation.