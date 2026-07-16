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Home / Trending / Indian woman shares 5 parenting lessons she’s ‘definitely stealing’ from European parents

Indian woman shares 5 parenting lessons she’s ‘definitely stealing’ from European parents

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:59 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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From embracing boredom to staying calm during tantrums, a doctor's viral observations are sparking conversations about raising confident, independent children.

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Parenting advice often comes wrapped in complicated rules, but one Indian mother's recent observations from Europe are resonating for a much simpler reason, they focus on giving children space to grow naturally.

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Dr Sukhmani Gumber, a doctor and content creator who regularly shares insights on motherhood and health, has gone viral after revealing five parenting habits she says she's "definitely stealing" from European parents. Based on her month-long trip across Europe, her social media post has already crossed 1,73,000 views, with many parents praising its practical and balanced approach.

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Rather than promoting perfection, Dr Gumber's message encourages parents to trust children a little more and stress a little less.

1. Children don't need to ne the centre of every plan

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According to Dr. Gumber, many European parents don't reshape their entire lives around their children. Instead, they include them in everyday experiences such as dining at cafés, travelling, and running errands.

"The more they're included, the more they'll learn to adapt," she explained, suggesting that children become more flexible when they're exposed to real-life situations from an early age.

2. Boredom helps build creativity and patience

In today's screen-driven world, many parents feel pressured to keep children constantly entertained. Dr. Gumber believes that's unnecessary.

Allowing children to sit without toys, gadgets, or planned activities for a few minutes teaches patience, creativity, and emotional resilience—skills that are becoming increasingly valuable in modern life.

3. Good table manners can start early

Children are capable of learning social behaviour much earlier than many parents expect, she noted.

Simple habits like sitting through a meal, respecting public spaces, and practising basic etiquette help children become more confident and considerate in different environments.

4. Build a healthy relationship with food

Instead of labelling sweets and snacks as "bad," Dr. Gumber recommends focusing on balance.

Children often copy what they see adults eating. By modelling healthy eating habits and avoiding unnecessary food restrictions, parents can encourage a more positive relationship with food.

"If you want your child to eat better, it often starts with what's on your own plate," she said.

5. Stay calm during tantrums

One of the biggest differences she noticed was how calmly European parents handled public meltdowns.

Rather than reacting with embarrassment or anger, many allowed their children to express their emotions before discussing the situation once everyone had calmed down.

The approach, she suggests, helps children learn emotional regulation instead of fearing punishment for expressing their feelings.

Why her parenting tips are going viral

Dr Gumber's observations have struck a chord with parents looking for practical, less stressful ways to raise children. Her message isn't about copying another culture perfectly, it's about embracing everyday habits that encourage independence, patience, emotional resilience and healthy family relationships.

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