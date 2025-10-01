Indian woman weeps in Business Class flight as she leaves US jobless; Internet isn’t buying 'overacting'

Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman and 2024 graduate of Northwestern University, says she is leaving the United States after an extensive and ultimately unsuccessful job search.

Joshi, who earned a master's degree in Biotechnology, had been actively documenting her journey on social media over the past several months.

On September 29, Joshi shared an emotional video online, capturing her final moments in the US.

In the tearful post, she expressed deep gratitude for the time she spent in the country, calling it her “first home as a financially independent adult.”

“By far the hardest step in this journey,” she wrote in the caption. “Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult, and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short-lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me. AMERICA, I LOVE YOU.”

In a LinkedIn post shared four months ago, Joshi had appealed for new opportunities, noting the urgency of securing employment to maintain her visa status. “I've been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsising. I'm now looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US,” she wrote.

While many social media users empathised with her situation, others criticised her choice to fly first class on her way out, comments Joshi has not publicly addressed. One wrote: “Left the American dream to pursue Dubai dream and weeping in a first class, such a tough life”

Another wrote: “Oh to cry in an Emirates business class flight to go from America to Dubai. Living the dream I see. Hope my kids will be as privileged as you are today.”

“Being this privileged and crying in etihad business class is such a struggle,” was another comment.

“Watching your video had me in tears, because it reminded me the time last year I left states, the ache, the tears. I can understand how tough it must be for you and it is. I wish you the best and as I always believe may you to achieve that dream again (trust me and the ppl who follow you - they know you will). PS: Picture abhi baki hai mere dost, ” read one comment.