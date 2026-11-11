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Home / Trending / India's population crosses 1.48 billion? AIIMS Delhi billboard goes viral

India's population crosses 1.48 billion? AIIMS Delhi billboard goes viral

Several social media users questioned the source of the data and if the figure represents actual real-time population count

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Population projections suggest that India could cross the 1.5-billion mark by 2028. Credit: @iyashkumawat/X
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A billboard purportedly displaying India's estimated live population at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has gone viral on social media. In no time it triggered debate over the country's growing population and the accuracy of the figures.

According to a video circulating online, India's population crossed 1,48,16,37,145 (approximately 1.48 billion) on November 10 at 7:27 pm. The display has attracted considerable attention, with several social media users questioning the source of the data and whether the figure represents an actual real-time population count.

Amid the discussion, a social media user named Yash asked AI chatbot Grok to verify the population figure shown on the billboard.

Responding to the query, Grok said the AIIMS Delhi billboard displayed an estimated population of around 1.4816 billion on November 10. It added that the figure was broadly consistent with population projections based on United Nations (UN) data.

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However, Grok clarified that the billboard functions as a demographic projection clock rather than a real-time birth-and-death tracking system. It continuously updates the estimated population using average growth rates instead of recording individual births and deaths as they happen.

According to Worldometer, India's estimated population stood at 1,476,625,576 at mid-2026, based on the United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024 revision. Its estimate for November 10 was approximately 1.4813 billion.

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Population projections suggest that India could cross the 1.5-billion mark by 2028, highlighting the country's continued demographic growth.

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