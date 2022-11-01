IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

Cricket may just be a game for few but it’s an emotion for many in India. There are occasions when cricket lovers are stuck in situations when they cannot get updates of some critical matches. Imagine if someone makes provisions to update such game enthusiasts with latest information about the game. An IndiGo Pilotrecently pacified the urge of a cricket fan who wished to know the updates on India-South Africa World Cup T20 match while on board.

Vikram Garga was himself on IndiGo flight on Sunday but his heart was somewhere looking for updates on high-octane T20 World Cup clash between India and South Africa. The absence of signals mid-air and inquisitiveness prompted him to ask one of the flight attendants if she could update him about the match.

Much to his delight, he got a tissue paper from cabin which was not just a paper but something that brought his anxiety to rest. The paper was actually bearing the updated score of the cricket match.

The man later tweeted the photo of the piece of paper which he got from aircraft’s cabin. ‘India lost today but @IndiGo6E won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update,’ the caption reads.

India lost today but ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update.#momentsthatmatter pic.twitter.com/XngFXko63T — Vikram Garga (@vikramgarga) October 30, 2022

The airline too took cognisance of the tweet and greeted the man asking him to travel again with them.

Hi, we're glad to see this. We wish to see you on board soon again.Rs Vaishali 💙 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 30, 2022

