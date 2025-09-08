Indore BJP mayor’s son takes on central govt; CM Mohan Yadav applauds him
A video of Sanghamitra Bhargava, the son of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, pointing out the central government’s “failures” has gone viral on social media.
The venue was the Devi Ahilya University auditorium in Indore. Participating in a parliamentary-style debate recently, Sanghamitra took on the role of the opposition.
With Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; and his father Pushyamitra Bhargava, a BJP leader; among the audience, Sanghamitra did not hold back while pointing out the Centre’s “failures”.
He criticised the bullet train project saying lots of money had been spent on it but it had failed to move ahead. He also slammed the government on other rail projects.
His speech was praised by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who on social media called Sanghamitra an “impressive speaker”.
Later, speaking at the event, CM Yadav applauded the effort saying Sanghamitra had spoken brilliantly on the subject given to him.
