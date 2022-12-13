Indore man offers lift to people, gets unique message imprinted on vehicle; netizens shower praises

Chandigarh, December 13
Social media is repository of heart-warming stories where people help each other in their respective capacities. Most of us might have witnessed occasions where unknown people ask us to give them lift for a certain distance. Many comply while others pay no heed and move on. A picture, in this regard, has surfaced from MP’s Indore, where a man could be seen riding a scooty with a captivating text written over it.
The man in the message apprises people that he would offer lift to them. The picture of the man and peculiar message written on his vehicle has been shared on Facebook by a traffic cop, Suman Singh Kachhawa.
“Main hoon aam aadmi, aap lift le sakte hain” (I am a common man, you can ask for lift), the text on the scooty reads.
Since being shared, the post has amassed over 48,000 likes. Netizens are unanimously hailing the selfless service of the man.
