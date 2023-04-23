Inebriated Delta Airlines passenger forcibly kisses cabin crew member on neck, booked

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

Tales of unruly behaviour in flights have become quite established. Besides troubling co-travellers some people do not even spare attendants, who are assigned to cater them on board. In a fresh incident, a 61-year-old man has been booked for allegedly forcing himself on one of the male cabin crew members.

The overdrunk passenger, identified as David Alan Burk, was on board a Delta Airlines flight from Minnesota to Alaska. Burk was allowed to consume liquor after the plane took off as he was travelling in first-class.

The 61-year-old allegedly stopped in the galley to compliment the flight attendant, requesting a kiss. When the latter denied, Burk pulled him and kissed his neck, as per The New York Post. He reportedly created a 'level 2 security threat'.

The poor attendant took refuge in the back of the cabin.

Later when the flight landed, the pilot reported the incident to the concerned authorities. Upon being summoned Burk refuted all the charges.

He will now have to appear before the court on April 27, on charges of assault and criminal mischief.