DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Inked in victory! Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana get tattooed

Inked in victory! Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana get tattooed

Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her tattoo on Instagram, writing, "Forever etched in my skin and my heart"

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:54 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur got matching tattoos following India's World Cup win. Image Credits: X / BCCI, Instagram / harmanpreet kaur
Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and celebration, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have taken their bond to a new level. Following their historic Women's World Cup win on Sunday, the two stars got matching tattoos to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Also read: The pay rise of a champion: Harmanpreet Kaur's salary breakdown

Advertisement

The tattoos feature the World Cup trophy with the year 2025 etched on it, symbolising their triumph and dedication to the sport.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her tattoo on Instagram, writing, "Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful." Smriti Mandhana followed suit, flaunting her identical tattoo on her forearm in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Advertisement

This gesture highlights the strong bond between the two players, who have been teammates for over a decade.

"Now that's what you call a FLEX!," a comment read. Another user wrote, "Yeh Dil maange more trophies🏆 captain."

In a recent interview with BCCI, Smriti Mandhana expressed her pride and joy, saying, "We suffered many heartbreaks... But there was only motivation to get better and try and have 'Champions' written on your shirt. You play cricket for winning the World Cup. You dream about it as a kid. To do it in front of 50,000 people, I'm just proud of the team."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts