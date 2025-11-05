Inked in victory! Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana get tattooed

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and celebration, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana have taken their bond to a new level. Following their historic Women's World Cup win on Sunday, the two stars got matching tattoos to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Also read: The pay rise of a champion: Harmanpreet Kaur's salary breakdown

Advertisement

The tattoos feature the World Cup trophy with the year 2025 etched on it, symbolising their triumph and dedication to the sport.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmann (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her tattoo on Instagram, writing, "Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful." Smriti Mandhana followed suit, flaunting her identical tattoo on her forearm in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Advertisement

Champions on board, ft. #WomenInBlue ✈️ 🎥 A special edition of 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 with our #CWC25 winning team as they touchdown in New Delhi 🙌#TeamIndia | #Champions pic.twitter.com/KIPMDYegJI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 5, 2025

This gesture highlights the strong bond between the two players, who have been teammates for over a decade.

"Now that's what you call a FLEX!," a comment read. Another user wrote, "Yeh Dil maange more trophies🏆 captain."

In a recent interview with BCCI, Smriti Mandhana expressed her pride and joy, saying, "We suffered many heartbreaks... But there was only motivation to get better and try and have 'Champions' written on your shirt. You play cricket for winning the World Cup. You dream about it as a kid. To do it in front of 50,000 people, I'm just proud of the team."