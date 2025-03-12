Inspiring story of labourer’s son who was once insulted over mother’s Rs 200 wage clears UPSC

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his inspiring stories, and his recent #MondayMotivation post highlighted the remarkable journey of Hemant Pareek, the son of a daily wage labourer, who is training to become an IAS officer.

Taking to X, he wrote, “When you are demeaned or insulted, don’t waste much time in getting offended….Spend time on getting ahead…Proving that your critics were wrong is always the most satisfying response.”

When you are demeaned or insulted, don’t waste much time in getting offended…. Spend time on getting ahead… Proving that your critics were wrong is always the most satisfying response….#MondayMotivation https://t.co/ljVFDysHmq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 10, 2025

According to a Better India report, the defining moment of Hemant’s life came when his mother was denied her daily wage of Rs 200 by a contractor. When confronted, the contractor mockingly asked him, “Are you some kind of collector?”

Hemant took this taunt as a challenge. While initially Hemant only aspired a stable job, soon he set his sights on becoming a civil servant.

Determined to prove himself, Hemant left for Delhi with just Rs 1400 in his pocket. Many strangers helped him by providing shelter and study notes, but others dismissed his ambition saying that IAS was for the privileged.

Undeterred, he studied relentlessly.

His perseverance paid off when he secured an All India Rank of 884, proving that no dream is too big when backed by hard work and determination.

Hemant scored 912 marks, 792 in the written test and 120 in the personality test.

Today, Hemant Pareek is undergoing training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, preparing to serve the country as an IAS officer.

