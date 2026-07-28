In a recently viral Instagram video, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot offered a peek into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In the clip, Adenot shows her yin yoga routine in microgravity.

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A user even reacted by saying: ‘What a gorgeous and inspiring woman you are.’

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Meanwhile, Adenot says yoga has been an integral part of her life for years —a habit she has successfully adapted to low-Earth orbit.

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"On board the Station, I spend 30 minutes doing yin yoga stretching poses every evening to unwind after a busy day," she wrote in her caption.

Adenot hinted that a detailed video showcasing her space yoga techniques will be released soon, providing insight into how the human body’s flexibility adapts aboard the ISS.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Adenot (@soph_astro)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Space Yoga is magically elegant." Another reacted, "It has always been my dream to feel the effects of apesanteur [weightlessness]!"

A third added, "This is so fantastic! I'd love to know what it feels like to do these poses with no physical ground to be 'grounded.'"

"Thank you, Sophie, for all these videos-each one more beautiful than the last. Fun, artistic, and scientific all at once. You make us dream," commented another.

One individual joked, “My hair looks like that with gravity.”