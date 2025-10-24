Internet schools YourStory founder Shradha Sharma after viral ‘sit properly’ rant at Delhi’s Taj Mahal hotel

A video by YourStory founder Shradha Sharma went viral after she alleged that she was humiliated at The House of Ming, a fine-dining restaurant inside Delhi’s Taj Mahal Hotel, for the way she was sitting.

In the video, Sharma said a restaurant manager asked her to “sit properly” after another guest complained about her posture. She had been sitting cross-legged, in a ‘padmasana’-like position, during dinner with her family.

Sharma expressed anger, saying she felt discriminated against because of class biases. “I work hard for my money and came here dressed decently. Being told my sitting posture was objectionable is just wrong,” she said.

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है। और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में? क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

However, reactions online were mixed. While some sympathised with Sharma, many defended the restaurant staff, saying that fine-dining spaces have certain etiquette expectations. The incident also sparked a wider debate on whether fine dining should dictate behaviour and posture, or if comfort and self-expression should be left to personal choice.

One wrote: "Madam, the same seat that you have put your feet on will be used by another guest. This is not your home or drawing room. Have some civic sense. It's also an issue of hygiene. You want other people to sit on the couch laced with dirt & bacteria from your feet?"

Another wrote: "Shradha,There is a way to behave in a certain way at a 5 star hotel -Taj is a private entity and well within its right to enforce a well defined protocol. One can go to a Dhaba and sit like that no one cares. I will appreciate the executive who pointed this out to you."

"Sit at your house with feet on your bed. No one will tell you anything. But treat others property with respect. I request @TajHotels to never tolerate such behaviour from anyone. Don't allow her inside next time and write it in your T&C to ask any guest to leave who doesn't take care of furniture and keeps legs on them despite your instructions to not do so. No need to get scared by this SM fake hype of likes, it's anyway given by some IT cell to promote hooliganism in india," was another comment.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri supported the restaurant, writing that “basic etiquette is non-negotiable in public places.”

Wah Taj 👏👏 Good job @TajHotels ! There’s absolutely no need to apologise to anyone. When you’re in a public space, basic etiquette is non-negotiable. A hotel, café, or any public place is not your living room. It demands respect for others around you. The problem is, many… — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) October 22, 2025

"What counts as ‘cultured’ varies wildly from country to country and class to class. So why do we always have to judge everything through the lens of Western civilization? This is nothing but a slavish mentality rooted in Western values- a blatant example of classist elitism," was one comment.