iPhone 18 Duo vs cow: Punjabi farmer’s hilarious ‘investment advice’ goes viral

A Punjabi farmer has found a hilarious way to question whether buying the latest iPhone 18 Duo is a better investment than buying a cow.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the farmer reacts to reels suggesting that instead of spending lakhs on an iPhone, people should buy cows for around Rs 50,000 each. The argument is that cows can provide milk and potentially generate income, while a smartphone could become outdated within a year — or suffer damage such as a broken screen.

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But the farmer has a witty response.

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He points out that while technology has advanced, the prices of cows have also gone up.

Showing a cow in his cowshed, he asks: “Ye 3 lakh ki ek hi ayegi?” — suggesting that a cow like the one he owns could cost around Rs 3 lakh.

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He then points towards the cow’s calf and jokes that buyers would have to spend another Rs 50,000 for the young one.

The farmer then offers his own take on the iPhone-versus-cow debate: if someone already owns cows, they can go ahead and upgrade their phone to the iPhone 18 Duo.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with users joining the debate over whether an expensive smartphone or livestock makes for a better investment.

One user summed up the comparison:

“iPhone + charger ❎

Cow + heifer ✅”

Another simply wrote: “3 lakh + 50K.”

Calling the farmer’s advice “real motivation for youngsters,” another user appeared to favour the livestock investment.

One commenter even did the maths, claiming that a cow producing around 10 kg of milk a day, with milk sold at Rs 45 per kg, could generate around Rs 13,500 a month or Rs 1.62 lakh a year, before expenses.

The clip has turned a simple social media comparison into a humorous debate about iPhones, farming, rising livestock prices and investments.

iPhone 18 Duo: What does it offer?

The iPhone 18 Duo featured in the discussion comes with several premium features, including:

Display: A 7.6-inch inner folding display with a nano-texture finish to reduce glare, along with a 5.4-inch outer display.

Processor: Apple’s A20 Pro chip.

Cameras: A dual 48MP Fusion camera system, although it does not feature the variable-aperture lens found on the standard iPhone 18 Pro.

Features: ProMotion with up to 120Hz, Always-On display, Dynamic Island and support for the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

Price: Starts at approximately Rs 2,99,900.

For now, social media has its own verdict: when it comes to returns, a cow may just have the iPhone beaten, at least according to this Punjabi farmer.