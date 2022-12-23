IPL 2023 auction brings along flood of rib-tickling memes of Pak players’ ‘disappointment’ and Punjab’s cash crunch after buying Sam Curran

Chandigarh, December 23
IPL mini auction started in Kerala’s Kochi with team owners’ representatives bidding sky-scraping for the high stakes cricket players across the world. Notably, Punjab Kings made highest ever purchase in IPL history after buying England’s Sam Curran for whopping Rs 18.5 crore.
Australian Cameron Green followed suit to Mumbai Indians after he was sold for Rs 17.5 crore and Chennai Super Kings pulled off the Ben Stokes deal for Rs 16.25 crore.
No sooner did the bidding began, twitterati turned up in large numbers to uphold the #IPL2023Auctiontrend. From making mockery of Pakistani players not getting an opportunity to earn big in IPL to making Bollywood-steered memes on big earners, netizens seem to be having gala time.
PBKS owners after buying Sam Curran for 18.5 Cr! #IPLAuction #SamCurran #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/86YWGtbXN0— Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) December 23, 2022
Sam Curran sold at Rs. 18.50 cr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 23, 2022
Pakistani players watching: pic.twitter.com/7D09OIjKcY
Sam Curran after being bought by Punjab kings for 18.50 crore pic.twitter.com/C9gJ9J4EG4— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 23, 2022
Sam Curran in his school the next day : pic.twitter.com/Ae1QC0DxPn— ANGAD (@MedicoAngad_7) December 23, 2022
Unsold Xi 💨#IPLAuction ,#IPL2023Auction #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/wcBrnZmzWP— Nayak (@nayakjayas3) December 23, 2022
Pakistanis watching #IPL2023Auction . pic.twitter.com/PatviT4vo7— जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) December 23, 2022
Sam Curran after becoming the most expensive player ever in IPL auction :#IPLAuction #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/YX5R7TFB0h— 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥Rs (@IAmRahulAkkian) December 23, 2022
KKR management going to auction 💀— Nitish (@IamNitish98) December 22, 2022
Venky mama masterclass coming 🌚#IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/knPTVKPXPS
Pakistani players watching #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/3GzBI8DfGb— A (@AppeFizzz) December 23, 2022
Pakistani players watching IPL auction :-#IPL2023Auction || #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/xOmpst2715— BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) December 23, 2022
Sam Curran & Cameron Green Planning to Organise 10 PSL now 🥲#samcurran #CameronGreen #IPL2023Auction #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/0YyCCcwSdR— Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) December 23, 2022
