IPL 2023 auction brings along flood of rib-tickling memes of Pak players’ ‘disappointment’ and Punjab’s cash crunch after buying Sam Curran

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 23

IPL mini auction started in Kerala’s Kochi with team owners’ representatives bidding sky-scraping for the high stakes cricket players across the world. Notably, Punjab Kings made highest ever purchase in IPL history after buying England’s Sam Curran for whopping Rs 18.5 crore.

Australian Cameron Green followed suit to Mumbai Indians after he was sold for Rs 17.5 crore and Chennai Super Kings pulled off the Ben Stokes deal for Rs 16.25 crore.

No sooner did the bidding began, twitterati turned up in large numbers to uphold the #IPL2023Auctiontrend. From making mockery of Pakistani players not getting an opportunity to earn big in IPL to making Bollywood-steered memes on big earners, netizens seem to be having gala time.

Sam Curran sold at Rs. 18.50 cr



Pakistani players watching: pic.twitter.com/7D09OIjKcY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran after being bought by Punjab kings for 18.50 crore pic.twitter.com/C9gJ9J4EG4 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran in his school the next day : pic.twitter.com/Ae1QC0DxPn — ANGAD (@MedicoAngad_7) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran after becoming the most expensive player ever in IPL auction :#IPLAuction #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/YX5R7TFB0h — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥Rs  (@IAmRahulAkkian) December 23, 2022

KKR management going to auction 💀

Venky mama masterclass coming 🌚#IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/knPTVKPXPS — Nitish (@IamNitish98) December 22, 2022

#Cricket #England #Kerala