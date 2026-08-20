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Home / Trending / 'Is he rage baiting Canada?' Indian-origin YouTuber's 'I walk on sugar with naked feet' claim sparks outrage

'Is he rage baiting Canada?' Indian-origin YouTuber's 'I walk on sugar with naked feet' claim sparks outrage

Prabhdeep Singh's remarks have led some social media users to speculate the claim was intended as satire or rage bait

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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An Indian-origin YouTuber based in Canada, Prabhdeep Singh, has sparked an online debate after a viral video showed him claiming that he walks barefoot through sugar at a Canadian sugar mill.

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Wait, what?

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Apparently, the statement triggered massive criticism from social media users — many of whom raised concerns about food safety and hygiene.

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However, there is no independent verification that Singh actually walked barefoot on sugar or that he even is employed at the sugar mill he mentioned.

What did Prabhdeep Singh claim?

In the now-viral video, Singh said he works at a sugar mill that supplies sugar across Canada. He then made the controversial claim that he regularly walks through the sugar bare feet.

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“I work inside a sugar mill, and I’m sure you guys love your sugar, and this place provides sugar to all of Canada. Every day I walk through the sugar one time with my feet naked — just to assert my dominance,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, the video appears to have been posted in response to a separate controversy involving a person who faced backlash for placing his feet on a table at a Tim Hortons outlet in Canada.

Referring to that incident, Singh appeared to divert attention to his own claim, saying, “Here you go, talk about this one; this one is the worst. Let him live.”

His remarks have led some social media users to speculate that the sugar-mill claim was intended as satire or rage bait rather than a genuine account of his workplace conduct.

The video was also circulated by the Instagram account 6ixnewzz with the caption: “Indian Man Says He Walks Through Sugar With Bare Feet While Working At Canadian Sugar Mill.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @6ixnewzz

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Can someone that recognize him please report him to the company he works for.” Another commented, “You don't put your feet where people eat. It’s just that simple- don’t defend the coffee guy.”

A third asked: “Does he actually mean it, or is it something that he is saying to take the attention away from the Tim Hortons thing?” Another reacted, “Why do I feel the man is rage baiting Canada?”

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