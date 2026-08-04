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Home / Trending / Is it true Donald Trump 'cheated' to win his 40th Bedminster Golf title?

Is it true Donald Trump 'cheated' to win his 40th Bedminster Golf title?

Supporters point to his performance on the course as 'evidence' of his physical fitness, noting the 79-year-old completed the tournament in public view

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Donald Trump, 79, has once again found himself surrounded by controversy — something he's clearly used to by now. This time it involves a sport. The US President claimed a record 40th championship title at his Bedminster Golf Club tournament on Sunday and also went on to proudly share his victory on Truth Social.

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But when have wins ever come easily to Trump?

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Critics have long questioned the optics of Trump repeatedly winning tournaments held at golf courses he owns — with some describing the latest victory as controversial.

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At the same time, supporters pointed to his performance on the course as 'evidence' of his physical fitness, noting the 79-year-old completed the tournament in full public view.

The controversy intensified after a video from the championship circulated widely on social media. In the footage, Trump is alleged by some golf enthusiasts to have improved his lie by moving his ball to a more favourable position. Others went further, claiming that his caddie may have placed another ball closer to the hole, making an easier putt possible.

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The allegations have fueled online discussion, though no evidence has emerged to substantiate the claims.

"The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, declaring himself the winner of the tournament. "Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I'm given very little time to practice, because I'm focused on many other things.

"It's called TALENT, and I have it, and they don't! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

(Note: The Tribune cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral video)

Social media reacts:

“Trump cheats. Trump is a pathological liar, literally. I regret mentioning him in my book. The next version will correct that,” X account ‘The Golf Project’ wrote on X.

“Mr. Palmer once told me a story about Donald Trump playing as a guest at Bay Hill,” commented one. “His preferred method for cheating has always been ‘pocket ball’ dropping and literally putting a tee in the fairway to hit his miraculously perfectly placed drives.”

“Just to be clear: there's nobody in their right mind who believes that notorious cheater Donald trump won ANY golf tournament fair and square, right?” added another.

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