‘Is Phulera’s panchayat running Delhi?’ AAP mocks CM Rekha Gupta over husband’s presence in official meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a sharp dig at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after a photo surfaced allegedly showing her husband, Manish Gupta, participating in an official government meeting.

Sharing the image on social media, AAP accused the Chief Minister of allowing unelected family members to influence governance, likening the situation to the fictional village council from the popular web series Panchayat.

Posting the image on X (formerly Twitter), AAP wrote,

"Is Phulera's Panchayat government running in Delhi? Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holds a meeting with officials and staff, but seated right next to her—in a chair clearly placed for him—is her husband Manish Gupta."

दिल्ली सरकार बनी फुलेरा पंचायत जैसे फुलेरा की पंचायत में महिला प्रधान के पति प्रधान की तरह काम करते थे , आज दिल्ली में CM के पति आधिकारिक मीटिंग में बैठ रहे हैं । हमने पहले भी बताया था कि CM आले पति आधिकारिक मीटिंग में बैठते हैं , अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग और इंस्पेक्शन करते… pic.twitter.com/40D3kz5OXU — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 7, 2025

The party drew parallels to Panchayat, a comedy-drama where the husband of a woman Sarpanch is often seen taking charge in her name.

On Sunday, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj further criticised the CM, calling her husband's involvement in official duties "unconstitutional" and a "mockery of democratic values."

"In Delhi today, it seems the Chief Minister’s husband is running the show—just like in Phulera’s Panchayat. This is not just symbolic. We’ve raised the issue before: her husband is seen attending meetings, engaging with officers, even taking part in inspections," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

He questioned the BJP over what he described as "dynastic politics," asking why a family member was being allowed such a prominent role in government functioning.

"The BJP constantly criticizes dynastic politics, but what’s happening in Delhi? Why is the CM relying on her husband instead of party workers or officials? What kind of work is he doing that no one else can?" Bharadwaj asked.

He also claimed that the images in question were not leaked, but publicly available—sourced from Rekha Gupta’s own official Instagram account and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) handle.

The controversy has sparked a political row, with AAP demanding accountability and highlighting shadow leadership.