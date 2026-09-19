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Home / Trending / Is Samay Raina getting married to Medha Shankr in December? Here’s what we know

Is Samay Raina getting married to Medha Shankr in December? Here’s what we know

A Reddit post claiming the two are planning a December wedding has sparked fresh speculation, but neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed the reports

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:01 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Indian stand-up comedian Samay Rana (Image credit/Instagram @maisamayhoon); and (right) actor Medha Shankr (Image credit/Instagram @medhashankr)
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Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are once again in the spotlight amid speculation about their relationship, after a social media post claimed that the two are planning to get married in December.

The claim appears to have originated on Reddit and has since been widely circulated on social media. However, neither Samay Raina nor Medha Shankr has confirmed the reported wedding plans.

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According to a screenshot of the Reddit post being shared online, an unnamed user claiming to be close to Samay’s family wrote: “I’m very close to Samay Raina’s family, and after speaking to his mother yesterday, I can say that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are planning to get married this December.”

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The post further claimed: “For now, they’re both enjoying their vacation, but Samay wants to marry Medha as soon as possible.”

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There is currently no official confirmation supporting the claim. Neither Samay nor Medha has publicly responded to the December wedding speculation.

Why are Samay Raina and Medha Shankr being linked?

Rumours about Samay and Medha have been circulating for some time, fuelled by their reported appearances together.

Earlier, a blurred photograph purportedly showing the two in Interlaken, Switzerland, went viral on social media, adding to speculation about their relationship. However, neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Medha, who is known for her role in 12th Fail, recently appeared on India’s Got Latent Season 2, where she joined the panel alongside Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma. Her appearance once again drew attention to the ongoing speculation linking her with Samay.

What did Samay Raina say about Sharon Verma?

Samay has previously addressed relationship speculation involving Sharon Verma.

When a fan asked him on Instagram, “Are you dating Sharon?”, Samay reposted the question and replied: “No brother, just internet doing its thing.”

Sharon first gained popularity after appearing as a contestant on the first season of India’s Got Latent in 2024. She later appeared as a guest panellist on the show’s second season, where her banter with Samay became a talking point on social media.

Is Samay Raina marrying Medha Shankr in December?

There is no confirmed information at present that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are getting married in December. The claim is based on an Reddit post and has not been backed by a statement from either of them.

Until Samay or Medha addresses the matter directly, the reported December wedding remains an unconfirmed social media rumour.

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