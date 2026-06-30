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Home / Trending / 'Is that how they think we look?' Real lions' expressions during Japanese zoo escape drill go viral

'Is that how they think we look?' Real lions' expressions during Japanese zoo escape drill go viral

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Elmira Alaskhanova'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Ever heard of a ‘lion escape drill?’ Yes, you heard that right.

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A video of a Japanese zoo conducting one for emergencies, with a man in a lion’s costume acting as the ‘escaped lion’, was shared online. In no time the clip spread like wildfire on social media.

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However, it was the hilarious reactions of the real lions — who watched in disbelief the ‘drama’ unfold from their enclosure — that caught everyone’s attention.

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As the ‘escaped lion’ acted as if it were a ‘danger’, the ‘real danger’ looked utterly confused.  As soon the video went viral, most netizens cracked all kinds of jokes, while others shared funny ‘Lion POVs’.

“Every year, a zoo in Japan conducts a lion escape drill to prepare staff for emergencies cute and interesting at the same time. While everyone focuses on the ‘escaped lion’, the real stars are the actual lions watching the whole thing from their enclosure. Their expressions make it look like they’re judging every move and questioning the entire operation,” the post read.

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The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Elmira Alaskhanova’.

The Tribune could not confirm the details of the post

Netizens react:

“Lion 1: Are you seeing this, Cora? Is that how they think we look? The lions probably,” a user said.

“You mean the annual comedy show for the lions,” commented the next person.

“Lion 1: who do they think acts like that? Lion 2: that's what you look like every Tuesday gwen,” added another person.

“Are they teaching people or the lions on the consequences,” added another. “They’re like, we know it’s you Roger. You look so silly right now,” added another person. “I love the reactions of those lions,” added another.

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