Is this Rishi Sunak dancing ‘shirtless’ at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

Chandigarh, November 4
An old video showing a Rishi Sunak lookalike dancing at a club has resurfaced on social media. It went viral in no time as soon as the 42-year-old was named the prime minister of the United Kingdom.
The video has been circulated with claims that it features Sunak, but here is a fact check.
A quick Google search says he is not Rishi Sunak. The man dancing has a striking resemblance to Rishi Sunak. In the video, he is seen holding a drink in his hand and is seen dancing at a club in Ibiza with other partygoers.
October 24, 2022
On Twitter, the video has garnered over 3.6 million views. The clip had earlier gone viral in January.
The video was shot at Wayne Lineker's O Beach Ibiza club.
Wayne Lineker’s Instagram profile also reveals that the video was first uploaded in July 2019. Lineker is the owner of the O Beach Ibiza Club on the Spanish island.
Moreover, fact-checking website Boom Live did a further investigation of Sunak’s social media profiles and found no evidence that he had been in Ibiza in July 2019. Instead, the British leader had attended an event with North Yorkshire students on July 10 and a community event at July 15, 2019.
Rishi Sunak is the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian origin in the UK.
