Is Trump's India-Pakistan role Nobel worthy? Internet explodes with memes, hot takes and divided opinions

Is Trump's India-Pakistan role Nobel worthy? Internet explodes with memes, hot takes and divided opinions

Pakistan has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:34 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
The internet is in overdrive after Pakistan made waves by officially nominating US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

The reason? His "decisive diplomatic intervention" in the recent India-Pakistan crisis, a claim that's already sparking debate across social media.

Trump, never shy about his achievements, had earlier declared he deserved the Nobel "four or five times," citing not just South Asia, but also a soon-to-be-signed treaty he says will end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

"They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals," Trump said, stirring fresh online drama.

While Indian officials have downplayed Trump's role in the crisis, Pakistan's nomination has added fuel to the fire.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) exploded with memes, hot takes, and divided opinions, some calling it "peak 2025 energy," others simply posting: "Is this real life?"

“Trump should threaten to invade Norway if they don't give him the Nobel Peace Prize. Simple” one commented.

Another wrote: “Someone give Trump a Nobel Piss prize. He’s managed to Piss off Russia, India, China, Japan, Iran, EU, UK, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Australia, most of the Gulf States…and the numbers just keep adding up.”

“Asim Munir and Donald Trump have one thing in common, they are both beggars. One begs for money, the other for the Nobel Peace Prize,” was another comment

