The internet is in overdrive after Pakistan made waves by officially nominating US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

The reason? His "decisive diplomatic intervention" in the recent India-Pakistan crisis, a claim that's already sparking debate across social media.

Trump, never shy about his achievements, had earlier declared he deserved the Nobel "four or five times," citing not just South Asia, but also a soon-to-be-signed treaty he says will end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

Donald Trump: They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, Congo, Serbia… the big one is India-Pakistan. I should have gotten it 4-5 times pic.twitter.com/bqp5xTgbvm — Padmaja Joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 21, 2025

"They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals," Trump said, stirring fresh online drama.

While Indian officials have downplayed Trump's role in the crisis, Pakistan's nomination has added fuel to the fire.

Pretty wild that Trump tried to sneakily invite Modi to White House today, presumably when Asim Munir would also be present for lunch. He doesn’t understand the context and history of India-Pakistan tensions at all, and just wants the photo op to win a Nobel peace prize later. 😔 pic.twitter.com/4eBuuamvtO — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) June 18, 2025

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) exploded with memes, hot takes, and divided opinions, some calling it "peak 2025 energy," others simply posting: "Is this real life?"

Donald Trump says "I/me" 10 times and "Nobel Peace Prize" 5 times in one post. Even toddlers persistently asking for cake or chocolates sound better than this. pic.twitter.com/5tjYz7faqb — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 21, 2025

“Trump should threaten to invade Norway if they don't give him the Nobel Peace Prize. Simple” one commented.

Trump should threaten to invade Norway if they don't give him the Nobel Peace Prize. Simple. — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) June 18, 2025

Another wrote: “Someone give Trump a Nobel Piss prize. He’s managed to Piss off Russia, India, China, Japan, Iran, EU, UK, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Australia, most of the Gulf States…and the numbers just keep adding up.”

“Asim Munir and Donald Trump have one thing in common, they are both beggars. One begs for money, the other for the Nobel Peace Prize,” was another comment

🗣️ Donald Trump: "I should get the Nobel Peace Prize… Big one is India and Pakistan… but they only give it to liberals!" 😂 Classic Trump — praising himself while taking a jab at the system!#DonaldTrump #NobelPeacePrize #IndiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/5jOwlm5PLu — Reenu yadav (@reenu26451) June 21, 2025