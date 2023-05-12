Israel govt official shares picture of cows from 'unforgettable' India visit; people react

Chandigarh, May 12
Israeli government officer Lior Haiat shared pictures of cows saying 'unforgettable' India visit has not gone dpwm well with the social media users.
He tweeted, "Back from an unforgettable & important visit to India...Looking forward to visiting this amazing country soon."
Back from an unforgettable & important visit to #India.— Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) May 11, 2023
The Stratigic partnership between 🇮🇱 & 🇮🇳 is stronger than ever.
Looking forward to visiting this amazing country soon! pic.twitter.com/q7UXHYPdar
One of the pictures showed cows on road, reacting to which a user said, "It's funny how tourists find cattle on the road so so fascinating." "Is he trolling India," another person asked.
What’s this Cow and Buffalo pics….. don’t demean India…. We worship Cows!!— Anjali Live Trading (@anjaliramancap) May 12, 2023
I didn't understand why was the last pic required!? With all your partnership are you flaunting us?— Ashish Mahendra (@ashi_mahe) May 12, 2023
Jaate jaate masti kar gaye . You surely loved the freedom to cattle to roam around freely on Indian roads 😂— Subhash WXYZ🪖🇮🇳 (@SubhashG5156) May 11, 2023
