Israel govt official shares picture of cows from 'unforgettable' India visit; people react

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Israeli government officer Lior Haiat shared pictures of cows saying 'unforgettable' India visit has not gone dpwm well with the social media users.

He tweeted, "Back from an unforgettable & important visit to India...Looking forward to visiting this amazing country soon."

One of the pictures showed cows on road, reacting to which a user said, "It's funny how tourists find cattle on the road so so fascinating." "Is he trolling India," another person asked.

What’s this Cow and Buffalo pics….. don’t demean India…. We worship Cows!! — Anjali Live Trading (@anjaliramancap) May 12, 2023

I didn't understand why was the last pic required!? With all your partnership are you flaunting us? — Ashish Mahendra (@ashi_mahe) May 12, 2023