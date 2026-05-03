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Home / Trending / 'Iss baar aapko helmet pehnayenge': Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya check on elderly fan hit by six

'Iss baar aapko helmet pehnayenge': Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya check on elderly fan hit by six

The incident took place while Krishanchand was spectating the PBKS vs RR clash in Mullanpur on Tuesday

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:07 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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During the PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Mullanpur on Tuesday, apparently Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya hit someone for six — literally! The fan, identified as Krishanchand, was struck on the face by a six.

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Following this, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and Priyansh Arya spoke with Krishanchand on a video call who was seen with a band-aid on his face.

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During the call, Priyansh told the fan he was worried after seeing the footage. Preity added, “Mujhe bhi thodi tension ho rahi thi.” Krishanchand reassured them, saying, “Aapki duaon se bach gaya hu ji.” Priyansh responded, “Dua aapki hamare saath hai uncle. Dharamsala aao match dekhne, warna mai Chandigarh aaunga toh aapse milne aunga pakka.” Zinta went on to say: “Iss baar aapko helmet pehnayenge, agar koi ball aaye toh aap safe and secure rahe.”

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The fan confirmed his eyes were unharmed and thanked the team for their concern. PBKS has now invited him to their upcoming Dharamsala match.

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